Postings done as per UGC rules: Kalady varsity VC

However, it should be noted that the VC doesn’t have any power to award marks to any candidate.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady on Monday came up with a statement refuting all allegations of favouritism and bending of rules in various faculty appointments. Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat said allegations are baseless and have been made to tarnish the name of the university.

“All faculty appointments in every university are made as per the UGC regulations of 2018,” said Adat. He said applications were invited for various permanent faculty positions in the university on August 31, 2019, as per the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules. “The applications, the notification for which was issued in a manner different from other varsities, were screened twice by committees set up as per Statute Chapter III Clause IV,” Adat said. The appointments have been made as per the decisions taken by the 181st syndicate and also the 2018 UGC regulations, said the VC. 

“Call letters were sent only to candidates who had scored the cut-off mark of 60 and above. Their application numbers were also published on our website.” Adat said aspects like teaching expertise, capabilities in leading discussions, ability to convey facts and concepts, the ability to use technology to pep up their teaching and also excellence in research work were taken into consideration during the interview. 

“The interviews were conducted by a seven-member team with me as chairman. However, it should be noted that the VC doesn’t have any power to award marks to any candidate. The six other members give marks to candidates which are entered by them in the data sheet in their handwritings,” said Adat. The data sheets don’t have any corrections, he added. “The marks given by each of the six members on the interview board are tabulated and the candidate who obtained the most marks is sent the appointment memo,” said Adat.

