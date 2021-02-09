STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Leone moves Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail

Published: 09th February 2021 08:08 PM

By PTI

KOCHI: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a cheating complaint filed by an event management firm which alleged she had failed to appear for their Valentine Day event here in 2019 after accepting payment of around Rs 29 lakh.

The petition is likely to come up on Wednesday.

The petitioners-- Leone alias Karenjt Kaur Vohra along with her husband Daniel Weber, and another person-- submitted they were innocent, ready to cooperate with the investigation and no manner of criminality can be attributed against them.

It was also submitted that"if arrested and remanded, it will cause "irreparable loss and injury" to them.

Leone, who was questioned by Kochi crime branch officials on February 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, said it was only then she realised that an FIR had been registered against them under various sections of IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

They submitted they have fully cooperated with the officers and apprised them of the facts and circumstances, handed over documents substantiating the transactions that transpired between them and the complainant.

It was also submitted that the complainant, Shiyas, had demanded Rs two crore as compensation from them, tried to "exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participate in shows prepared by him without paying the agreed consideration".

While the event management organisers maintained that the former 'Big Boss' contestant had not turned up for their function, Leone said she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Centre at Angamally near Kochi.

The 'Ragini MMS 2' star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

