Walayar case: Mother of girls threatens tonsure, anti-govt campaign

The minister assured them that the government will give special consideration to their request.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The mother of the two minor Dalit girls who were found hanging in their makeshift house at Attappalam, Walayar, after being sexually assaulted in 2017, has threatened to tonsure her head and campaign against the government in the assembly elections if the LDF government does not initiate action against police officials who committed lapses in the probe into her daughters’ death.

In a memorandum to Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty during his adalat at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium ground on Monday, she said she would act on her words if the government does not take action before the announcement of the election dates.

Another woman, Elizabeth Rani of Attappalam, whose son John Praveen committed suicide after he was questioned in the case, also submitted a memorandum to Krishnankutty demanding action against the police officials. The minister assured them that the government will give special consideration to their request.

The two women, under the aegis of Walayar Neethi Samara Samithi, took out a procession to the adalat venue and submitted the memorandum. They were accompanied by samithi president Velayodi Venugopal and patron C R Neelakantan.

Monday was also the 14th day of the indefinite satyagraha by the girls’ mother. Mahila Congress state president Lathika Subhash, who inaugurated the day’s satyagraha, said the Women’s Commission and the Child Rights Commission should be disbanded as they could not ensure justice to the girls’ mother. Lathika also expressed solidarity with the indefinite fast undertaken by ‘Pembilai Orumai’ leader Gomathi, which entered the fourth day on Monday. 

