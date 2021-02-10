CPO rank-holders keep cops on toes with suicide threats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest venue in front of the Secretariat witnessed high-intensity drama on the second day on Tuesday when seven PSC Civil Police Officer (CPO) rank-holders threatened to jump from a building next to the administrative office. Fire and rescue services personnel succeeded in bringing them down, following which the Cantonment police arrested them. They were later released on bail.

CPO rank-holders decided to protest in front of the Secretariat after the agitation by Last Grade Servants (LGS) rank-holders created a flutter across the state. Though the protest began peacefully, they escalated the situation to gain the government’s attention.

LGS rank-holders staged symbolic protests on the day. Laya Rajesh, who led the stir, said she was verbally abused on the cyberspace for speaking about the rank-holders’ plight. On Monday, two rank-holders had threatened to immolated themselves. Police and fire and rescues services officials intervened and averted a tragedy. Mathew Kuzhalnadan, state chief, All-India Professional Congress, began a bike rally towards the Secretariat from Kochi on Tuesday against the alleged backdoor appointments by the government.