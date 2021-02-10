Don’t use Sabarimala as poll plank, address devotees’ woes jointly: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM Lashing out at attempts to use the Sabarimala issue as a poll plank to woo devotees, Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said he expects a more responsible and sincere effort from political parties to protect the right to practise religion and to live according to one’s belief.

“Around 95 per cent of the people in Kerala are believers of one faith or another. It is not Hindus alone who believe in Lord Ayyappa.

The sentiments of Ayyappa devotees have been hurt and I want all political parties to come together to protect our rights. What is happening at Sabarimala today can happen to any other religion tomorrow. So I want a more responsible approach from political parties to address the woes of devotees and to ensure that such incidents don’t repeat,” he told TNIE on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a statement issued in that regard had led to speculation on the intention of the NSS leadership. But Sukumaran Nair clarified there was no change in the political stand of the organisation.

“We don’t support any front and will continue our stand of equidistance,” he said.The statement said the implementation of the verdict by the five-member Supreme Court bench would adversely affect the centuries-old rituals and practices of various temples across the state.

Sabarimala: NSS says UDF could have brought a bill

“Steps should be taken to protect the practices of Hindu religious institutions like in the places of worship of other religions. NSS has a declared policy of protecting faith, rituals and practices,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the verdict of the nine-member SC bench will be in favour of devotees, Sukumaran Nair said the BJP, in power at the Centre, could have brought in a legislation to overlook the verdict on the entry of young women into the hill shrine. He did not spare the UDF either.

“Though it is in the Opposition now, the UDF could have brought a bill in the state assembly for the protection of temple practices,” said the NSS general secretary, who also doubted the front’s sincerity in its promise to bring in a law to protect the devotees’ rights.Questioning the ruling LDF’s claims of upholding faith, Sukumaran Nair asked whether the government would withdraw the affidavit filed in the SC supporting the entry of young women into the Sabarimala shrine.“Will the state government bring in legislation to find a solution to the problem?” he asked.