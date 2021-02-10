ED nabs Thrissur businessman for duping investors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a Thrissur-based businessman who allegedly duped investors and raised investment overseas. ED’s Kochi zonal office arrested C C Williams, chairman of BRD Group.According to ED officials, Williams was into finance, chit funds and car retail business across Kerala. Last week, ED had raided BRD Group offices. “Cheating cases were registered against Williams for having accepted investment on the promise of attractive returns.

The company guaranteed 15 per cent annual interest on investment. Most investors were non-resident Indians. After receiving investment, he failed to return the money and the promised interest amount,” an ED official said. He was summoned to the Kochi office on Tuesday. After interrogation, ED recorded his arrest.