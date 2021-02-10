Ganja-peddling gang kingpin nabbed from AP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The kingpin of the gang allegedly involved in smuggling huge quantities of ganja from Maoist-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh was picked up by the Ernakulam Rural police from a village near Visakhapatnam, the police said. Sharafudheen, 39, of Palakkad, was arrested following a probe into the case relating to the recent seizure of 150kg of ganja.

After receiving a tip-off about the racket supplying ganja in Kerala, the police identified Maoist-hit areas of AP as the source. Paderu, a border village, was the centre of the supply of cannabis to Kerala. The village supplies ganja to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, UP and Rajasthan, the police said.

The peddlers sold the narcotic 10 to 15 fold higher than the procurement price.“Sharafudheen has links with all major gangs involved in drug trade in Kerala. A detailed investigation into this is on,” said K Karthick, SP, Ernakulam Rural.