STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt will regulate online rummy games, state tells High Court

The State Police Chief had already forwarded a proposal to bring the online rummy game under the provisions of the gaming law, which would be vetted by the law department.

Published: 10th February 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the government had proposed to regulate the online rummy gaming by issuing a notification under the provisions of the Kerala Gaming Act, 1960.When the petition seeking to ban online rummy games came up for hearing, Senior Government Pleader Aravid Kumar Babu submitted the government will soon amend the provisions in the Gaming Act and will issue a notification in this regard. 

The State Police Chief had already forwarded a proposal to bring the online rummy game under the provisions of the gaming law, which would be vetted by the law department. The government pleader sought time to issue a notification and posted the case to Wednesday.

According to the petitioner, alleged online gambling is now a growing menace in the state and the primary targets will be middle to low-income group people who will be enticed to make easy money. The petitioner said there have been many reported cases across the state in which people have got scammed.

He added that online gambling, wagering and betting activities will not come under the purview of the Kerala Gaming Act, the only law in the state to govern gaming. Using these loopholes in the law, many online platforms flourish freely by conducting online gambling, wagering and betting activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online game rummy Kerala High Court
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp