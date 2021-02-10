MA Baby: No attempt to impose Left view on Sabarimala forcibly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despie the best attempts of the CPM leadership to steer clear of the Sabarimala controversy ahead of the assembly election, Left leaders still find it a daunting task to explain the party’s stance on the issue.

Even after the leadership made it clear that a discussion on the women’s entry to the Ayyappa temple would be relevant only after the Supreme Court pronounces its final verdict, political observers say there is still confusion within the party about the issue.

CPM politburo member M A Baby on Tuesday clarified the Left will not try to impose its view on Sabarimala forcibly. He also denied reports, attributed to him, that the government would file a fresh affidavit on Sabarimala by amending its previous affidavit. The senior leader clarified his stance ahead of the party secretariat meet scheduled on Wednesday. The meeting is expected to discuss candidate selection for assembly poll.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Baby denied making such a remark. “The case is currently before the Supreme Court. CPM is of the view that the matter can be discussed after the verdict is out,” he said. He alleged the Congress has been trying to rake up Sabarimala ahead of polls in order to divert attention from people’s issues. “The SC bench is going to consider all aspects and the extent of rights and limitations for governments in matters related to belief. In such a scenario, it should be assessed whether the UDF’s promise of a legislation amounts to mere foolishness or bravado,” he said.

The CPM leader made it clear that if the Left is in power when the SC issues its verdict, discussions will be held with all stakeholders on the practical aspects of implementing the verdict. “No attempt would be made to impose the party’s view forcibly. The attempt would be to arrive at a societal consensus. The campaign that a new affidavit would be filed, is not in tandem with neither my own perspective nor that of the party. What is being flaunted as factual, is actually a distortion of facts,” he said.

‘CPM trying to cheat devotees again’

T’Puram: CPM’s new stand on Sabarimala affidavit is nothing but a tactical move to cheat devotees again, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. “At one time the Chief Minister was keen to project it as an issue between upper and lower class,” he said. “When the UDF comes to power, we will bring a legislation. Sabarimala is not a vote bank political issue for the UDF,” said Mullappally.