Private entities getting govt aid to come under RTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private institutions, societies and clubs, which receive financial assistance from the state government, will come under the jurisdiction of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the State Information Commission said on Tuesday.

The Act will be applicable to these institutions as per Section 2(h) (d) (ii) of the RTI act. According to the commission, all the private organisations which receive financial aid from the government could be considered as a ‘government-aided organisation’.

The commission also directed such institutions to nominate a public information officer and an appeal officer based on Section 4 of the RTI act and display their names and designations for the public. The commission also made it clear that such institutions should also furnish all the details about its activities on their websites.