Switching sides: Kappan likely to announce decision on Friday

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: While CPM and LDF are tight-lipped on the speculation that the Pala assembly seat would be allocated to Kerala Congress (M) headed by Jose K Mani, NCP legislator Mani C Kappan is likely to announce his decision of switching sides on Friday. Kappan left for New Delhi to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar to convey the political situation and his decision to leave the LDF if it denied the Pala seat, according to party leaders.

The meeting with Pawar will be held on Wednesday. Kappan is likely to join the UDF when the ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala reaches Kottayam on Friday. “Kappan will explain the ‘humiliation’ meted out to party national general secretary Praful Patel by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had allegedly denied him an appointment,” said an NCP leader. Kappan is looking for the support of at least a faction of the NCP state unit while switching sides as the chances for the entire party state unit leaving the front are remote.

Prior to meeting with Pawar, Kappan had also sent a letter citing the recent developments in the LDF. Besides Kappan, NCP state president T P Peethambaran and Transport Minister A K Saseendran have also been summoned to New Delhi for talks.