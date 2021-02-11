Actor abduction case: Trial to resume on February 16

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court is set to resume the trial in the 2017 actor abduction case, in which Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the accused, on February 16. The court on Wednesday held a sitting to decide on resuming the trial, which was stopped two weeks ago after Dileep’s counsel Philip Varghese tested positive for Covid-19. Though he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday post recovery, senior advocate B Raman Pillai would be representing Dileep on February 16 as Varghese’s quarantine would not be over by then.

The court has asked the prosecution to summon the witnesses for the trial. It will, on February 15, consider a petition filed by 10th accused Vishnu requesting that he be made approver. On February 16, the court will pronounce its order on the prosecution’s petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to Dileep for allegedly influencing the witnesses.

Around 82 witnesses have been examined so far in the trial which began in January 2020. More than 230 witnesses still have to be examined. The trial was affected to due to the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown.