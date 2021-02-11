STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Can’t block supply. Free campuses of drugs: Kerala HC tells Police chief

The High Court on Wednesday directed the State Police Chief to introduce a special scheme to ensure the premises of educational institutions and universities are drug-free.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the State Police Chief to introduce a special scheme to ensure the premises of educational institutions and universities are drug-free. The DGP should initiate steps to conduct anti-drug programmes at institutions and conduct awareness campaigns using social media, HC said."The scale of drug abuse in Kerala is unacceptably high. The major problem faced by law-enforcing officials is their inability to plug supply channels that bring the drug contraband into the state.

The recent trends in drug transitways are seemingly innocuous, such as through courier consignments and speed post parcels. It is almost impossible to screen the sheer quantity of parcels and couriers shipped across the state, without specific intelligence on suspicious packages," the court observed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice AM Shaffique issued the order on a suo motu case initiated after retired IPS officer N Ramachandran sent a letter highlighting the increase in drug abuse cases and related crimes. The bench issued a directive to establish campus police units as law enforcement agencies are not conducting regular checking inside educational institutions. 

HC: Students unaware of legal fallout of drug use

“Measures shall also be taken to make it easier for the police and excise personnel to enforce the NDPS Act, 1985, in educational institutions,” HC said. The bench ordered the police chief to seek the services of student police cadets, NCC, NSS and other similar organisations to tide over the situation where students remain unaware of the legal repercussions of the use and trafficking of drugs, and the health and career hazards arising from the use of drugs. 

The court also directed to establish counselling and rehabilitation mechanisms to save students who are using drugs.“For that purpose, the cooperation of university authorities, affected students and their parents are elicited,” the court said.The report of the Special Branch regarding drug abuse in educational institutions reveals that there has been a significant increase in the number of drug abuse cases in the state. Around 400 institutions are affected by drug abuse, with 74.12 per cent being schools. 

Colleges professional institutions make up 20.89 per cent, and ITI and Polytechnics 4.97 per cent. The report also reveals that a range of drugs, from ganja and hashish to synthetic drugs, is used by the student community. In most cases detected on college campuses, the seizure is below 1 kg of ganja, which is bailable, and this encourages a person to engage in drug abuse. Apart from narcotic and synthetic drugs, inhaling of noxious chemicals like whitener, ink, fevicol and varnish is prevalent among students, which could damage their organs permanently, the report stated.

Excerpts from court order
The highest number of cases are from T'Ppuram and Ernakulam districts
Mattanchery, in West Kochi, is a hub of drug abuse, thanks to the high tourist flow

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug abuse Kerala Kerala High Court
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp