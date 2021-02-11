STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid testing will be increased to find stray cases: Pinarayi

He reiterated that the number of tests conducted in the state would be increased to 1 lakh and the majority of them will be based on RT-PCR, considered the gold standard for testing.

Published: 11th February 2021 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:00 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The guard against Covid-19 should not be lowered as the latest ICMR sero survey found that the state has a large number of unidentified infected people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. He said it was important to keep the infection under check till the majority gets vaccinated. “The survey points at the efficiency of our health system. At the same time it is also a warning that we should keep the vigil,” he said.

The chief minister was referring to the latest survey conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in December to find out the percentage of people infected in districts under the study. It found that one in every 10 persons was infected in the state while it is one in every four person nationally. 

He reiterated that the number of tests conducted in the state would be increased to 1 lakh and the majority of them will be based on RT-PCR, considered the gold standard for testing. He said the percentage of RT-PCR tests conducted in some districts has been increased from 25 per cent to 45 per cent. Covid warriors led by district collectors have been asked to improve the testing. “The number of positive cases is not rising in proportion to the rise in testing. However, the new testing strategy will help find stray cases,” he said. 

TPR Remains unchanged

  • The test positivity rate (TPR)remained unchanged at 7.47% on Wednesday. As many as 80,106 samples were tested on the day. The state has been able to contain the TPR within 10% for one week. There were 5,980 new cases of infection on Wednesday.
  • There were 18 Covid deaths, taking the total to 3,920. As many as 64,346 people are under treatment for the disease. 5,745 people recovered from the infection on the day. So far 9,09,102 people have recovered.
  • Among the newly infected, 97 people came from outside the state. No case was reported among UK returnees. So far 81 returnees were tested positive and among them 10 contracted the new Covid strain. The results of 69 returnees turned out to be negative for the new strain. 
  • The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination, including frontline workers, will start on Thursday.  In the first phase, 3,30,775 health workers were vaccinated against 4.16 lakh total registered beneficiaries. So far over one lakh frontline workers, including police, revenue staff and municipal workers, have registered for vaccination.

New Covid test guidelines

T’Puram: The Health Department has revised the Covid-19 testing guidelines to make it mandatory for all symptomatic patients to undergo antigen test on the same day of seeking treatment. If the antigen test results for the patients are negative, a PCR test should be conducted for confirmation. PCR test is also compulsory for people above 60 years, pregnant women, children.

Those returning after an overseas trip should do antigen tests upon developing symptoms within 14 days. If their antigen tests are negative a PCR test should be conducted for confirmation. Those in contact list should also do a PCR test even if they are asymptomatic, as per the revised guidelines. Prisoners have to undergo antigen tests when they begin and end their parole period. Also the PCR tests have been made mandatory for people showing symptoms after recovering from Covid-19.

