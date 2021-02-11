No concerns over NCP: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as it’s almost certain that LDF ally NCP is heading for a split over the issue of Pala seat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday maintained that he has no concerns about the party leaving LDF. He, however, added that with two more parties having joined the front, the LDF allies will have to give away some of the seats they had contested last time.

“NCP is still part of LDF. The LDF is yet to start discussions on seat-sharing. We haven’t even started bilateral discussions in this regard. However compared to 2016, now there are two more parties in the front — LJD and KC(M). So all LDF allies will have to part with a few seats to accommodate the new parties. CPM will do the same. How other parties go about this and all related matters will then come up for discussion,” he said.

He said NCP leader Praful Patel had called him to discuss certain matters related to the party. On Mani C Kappan’s statement that he will take a call on Friday, Pinarayi merely said, “Fridays will come and go! Let’s see.”