STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No concerns over NCP: Pinarayi

He, however, added that with two more parties having joined the front, the LDF allies will have to give away some of the seats they had contested last time.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as it’s almost certain that LDF ally NCP is heading for a split over the issue of Pala seat, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday maintained that he has no concerns about the party leaving LDF. He, however, added that with two more parties having joined the front, the LDF allies will have to give away some of the seats they had contested last time.

“NCP is still part of LDF. The LDF is yet to start discussions on seat-sharing. We haven’t even started bilateral discussions in this regard. However compared to 2016, now there are two more parties in the front — LJD and KC(M). So all LDF allies will have to part with a few seats to accommodate the new parties. CPM will do the same. How other parties go about this and all related matters will then come up for discussion,” he said.

He said NCP leader Praful Patel had called him to discuss certain matters related to the party. On Mani C Kappan’s statement that he will take a call on Friday, Pinarayi merely said, “Fridays will come and go! Let’s see.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Pinarayi Vijayan LDF Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp