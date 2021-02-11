Officials not reporting vacancies to face action: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala targeting backdoor appointments and regularisation of temporary employees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was forced to react to the issue.

On Wednesday, he announced that stringent action will be taken against officials who do not report vacancies to the PSC. A two-member committee comprising the chief secretary and additional chief secretary has been constituted to ensure that existing vacancies are reported to the PSC.

“After the LDF came to power, 1.55 lakh postings were made. Government is duty bound to ensure transparency in appointments. The PSC has been including five times more candidates in the rank lists than the existing vacancies, which means 80 per cent of them will not be getting jobs,” said Pinarayi.

In certain departments, promotions are not being given as officials are not eligible.

In such cases, the department heads have been asked to report existing promotion vacancies to the PSC, he said. A three-member committee comprising the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (employee administration and personnel reforms) and additional chief secretary (finance) has been constituted to ensure that the promotional vacancies are reported on a priority basis within 10 days.