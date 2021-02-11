STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Officials not reporting vacancies to face action: Pinarayi Vijayan

A two-member committee comprising the chief secretary and additional chief secretary has been constituted to ensure that existing vacancies are reported to the PSC.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala targeting backdoor appointments and regularisation of temporary employees, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was forced to react to the issue.

On Wednesday, he announced that stringent action will be taken against officials who do not report vacancies to the PSC. A two-member committee comprising the chief secretary and additional chief secretary has been constituted to ensure that existing vacancies are reported to the PSC.

“After the LDF came to power, 1.55 lakh postings were made. Government is duty bound to ensure transparency in appointments. The PSC has been including five times more candidates in the rank lists than the existing vacancies, which means 80 per cent of them will not be getting jobs,” said Pinarayi.
In certain departments, promotions are not being given as officials are not eligible.

In such cases, the department heads have been asked to report existing promotion vacancies to the PSC, he said. A three-member committee comprising the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (employee administration and personnel reforms) and additional chief secretary (finance) has been constituted to ensure that the promotional vacancies are reported on a priority basis within 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp