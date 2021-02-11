Vigilance clean chit to Bevco staff in scam involving Saritha Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has ruled out the involvement of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) employees in the job scam case involving controversial entrepreneur Saritha S Nair.

The Vigilance probe was launched on the request of the Bevco MD. As per a complaint filed by Arun, a Neyyattinkara native and a victim of the scam, Saritha allegedly swindled lakhs of rupees from him and another person after offering them jobs in Bevco and the tourism department. They were also provided a fake appointment letter issued in the name of Meenakumary, the manager at Bevco’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Arun had approached the Neyyattinkara police on December 8. The Bevco MD sought a Vigilance probe in the wake of the allegation that Saritha could have received some help from an employee to prepare the phony appointment order.“The Vigilance could not find any involvement of Bevco employees. The preliminary inquiry suggested that the appointment letter was drafted by the accused.

Since PSC was the appointing authority, there was no chance of Bevco officials indulging in such a risky fraud,” said a source. Reacting to Saritha’s alleged audio clips, which exposed the job scam, for the first time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on Wednesday that if illegal activities initiated by Saritha are detected, those would be probed.“If there is a complaint, the government will probe and take further action,” he said.