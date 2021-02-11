Yogi Adityanath to flag off BJP’s Vijay Yatra from Kasaragod

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vijay Yatra led by BJP state president K Surendran will begin on February 21, a day later than what was planned earlier.

The date has been rescheduled to suit the convenience of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who will inaugurate the yatra in Kasaragod.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to inaugurate the public meeting marking the culmination of the yatra in the state capital on March 7, BJP state general secretary and yatra convener MT Ramesh told The New Indian Express.

Though the detailed itinerary of the 15-day yatra is being worked out, it will pass through more than half of the constituencies in all districts, party sources said. For instance, in Thiruvananthapuram district, the yatra will cover eight of the 14 constituencies.

"Two days have been earmarked for Thiruvananthapuram as the party expects improved results from the district this time. Of the two days in Thiruvananthapuram, the first day will be exclusively for constituencies falling under Attingal parliamentary segment, where the party performed exceptionally well in the recent elections," said a source.

Large-scale public meetings, which will be a virtual show of strength of the party, will be held in all constituencies through which the yatra will pass.

Arrangements have also been made to ensure that there is no let-up in the campaign in other constituencies that have been left out of the yatra. Senior party functionaries have been appointed as campaign in-charges in such constituencies.

BJP’s Vijay Yatra schedulde:

Feb 21 - Kasaragod

Feb 22 - Kannur

Feb 23 - Wayanad

Feb 24 - Kozhikode

Feb 25 - Malappuram

Feb 26 - Palakkad

Feb 27 - Thrissur

Feb 28 - Ernakulam

Mar 1 - Idukki

Mar 2 - Kottayam

Mar 3 - Alappuzha

Mar 4 - Pathanamthitta

Mar 5 - Kollam

Mar 6 & 7 - Thiruvananthapuram