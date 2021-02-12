Eco-Sensitive Zone: Santhanpara rises in revolt

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The forest department says there is no human settlement in the 17.5 sq km Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Mathikettan Shola. But T J Shine, president of Santhanpara panchayat, begs to differ. “There are more than 8,000 residents belonging to around 2,000 households. Most of them are marginal farmers cultivating cardamom on land holdings measuring between 0.5 to 2 acres.

The notification has brought around 4,000 acres of farm lands in 17.5 sq km of land around Mathikettan Shola under the Eco Sensitive Zone. There is zero buffer zone on the Tamil Nadu side of the national park, but the Kerala government has adopted a different yardstick,” said T J Shine.

Farmers and agricultural workers in the panchayat have formed an action council against the ESZ declaration. “We will hold a one day agitation at Pooppara on February 20 and will observe a one day hartal in the district. The date of the hartal will be announced on February 20. We have submitted representations to chief minister, forest minister and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests(MoEF). The panchayat will also approach the High Court seeking justice,” Shine added.

Mathikettan had made headlines in 2003 when the government evicted encroachments in the forest area. Then Forest Minister K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan had visited the village and the government recommended the MoEF to declare 12.43 sq km of forest in Mathikettan Shola as national park. “The government had evicted 176 encroachers from 800 acres of forest land in 2003 and we had supported the eviction drive. Now they are trying to remove us from our land by declaring the panchayat as Eco Sensitive Zone,” alleged Shine.

R Ajayan, a farmer in Santhanpara, said, “We had staged a protest in 2003 for steps to protect the rain forests of Mathikettan and now the government is hounding us. We will resist any move to impose restrictions and deny us our livelihood.”

According to him, the farmers were not aware of the draft notification issued in 2016. “We came to know about the ESZ only days after the final notification was issued. The government did not hold a hearing before recommending the inclusion of out panchayat in the Eco Sensitive Zone. They recommended leaving out human habitations in other areas, but ignored Santhanpara,” he said.

Thattekkad

The meeting of elected representatives and farmers living in the Eco Sensitive Zone of Thattekkad bird sanctuary in Ernakulam organised a convention and decided to launch a stir. The meeting held at Njayappally St Antony’s UP School also decided to approach the court to protect their livelihood.



“Around 4,500 families in Kuttampuzha panchayat and 750 families in Keerampara panchayat have been brought under the buffer zone of Thattekkad sanctuary. The notification amounts to violation of fundamental and human rights of farmers,” said High Range Protection Council convenor Fr Sebastian Kochupurakkal.

District panchayat members K K Dany, Ranikkutty George, Keerampara panchayat president V C Chacko, block panchayat members, leaders of Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association, Indian Farmers’ Movement (INFAM), Thattekkad Voice of Farmers and others attended the meeting.