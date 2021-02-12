STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED launches probe into dollar smuggling incident

After Customs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe into the source of $1.9 lakh smuggled out by former finance head of UAE Consulate in August 2019.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purposes (File photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After Customs, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a probe into the source of $1.9 lakh smuggled out by former finance head of UAE Consulate in August 2019.The agency would probe it as part of the money laundering case behind the smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage. But Customs had registered a separate case to probe the incident.Recently, ED had conducted raids at the business establishments of NRI businessman Lafeer Mohammed in Ponnani and Bengaluru. 

“As proceeds of crime generated from LIFE Mission deal was smuggled out to Muscat by Egyptian national Khalid Ali Shoukry, we are also investigating the matter as part of money laundering case. It is revealed by accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S to Customs that on several occasions currencies were smuggled out using diplomats and employees of UAE Consulate, a detailed probe is required.

We will soon summon some of the suspects and people related to the incident for interrogation,” ED official said.ED suspects that unaccounted money generated from the illegal act was smuggled out abroad with the help of diplomats and Consulate employees. “We suspect that currencies smuggled abroad are used as investments in various projects. It is a clever move to hide unaccounted money.

We are also expecting assistance from Customs to get more details of such smuggling,” ED official said.Customs probe into the incident has put Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in shadows and agency already has questioned three persons close to him. Customs will summon Sreeramakrishnan for interrogation after collecting more evidence in the case. ED could also summon Sreeramakrishnan.

ED objects to bail plea of gold smuggling case accused

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition objecting to the bail plea of gold smuggling case accused Sandeep Nair before the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) court in Kochi. ED prosecutor T A Unnikrishnan in the petition stated that Sandeep cannot be granted bail as he is a key accused in the case. Also, the bail granted by the High Court to former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar cannot be the basis for giving bail to Sandeep as he indulged in grave economic offence. The court decided to consider the petition on February 18.

SC moved against Sivasankar’s bail
Kochi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court against Kerala High Court decision to grant bail to former principal secretary M Sivasankar. ED claimed that since Sivasankar is an influential person who was top bureaucrat, his release would affect the ongoing probe. In its petition, ED has raised apprehension that Sivasankar may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. Earlier, Kerala High Court had granted bail to Sivasankar considering his health condition.

