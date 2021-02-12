STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HS principal post: Govt told to amend Special Rules

Kerala Administrative Tribunal wants spl rules of 2001 related to appointment of principals amended within 2 months 

Published: 12th February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Govt chose to ignore the earlier fiat due to assn pressure

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may not be able to drag its feet anymore on a 2018 recommendation by the Higher Secondary Directorate that only Higher Secondary School Teachers (HSSTs) should be considered for the post of principal in schools with Plus-II section. Based on a complaint from aggrieved higher secondary teachers, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has directed the state government to amend within two months the Higher Secondary Special Rules of 2001.

It was based on the decades-old Special Rules that one-third of principal posts were also set apart for headmasters through promotion. The tribunal also directed the state government to keep in abeyance all further proceedings to fill up the post of principal, pending finalisation of the amendment of Special Rules. 

TNIE had on January 24 reported that though only one-third of the principal posts are set apart for headmasters, they had occupied a majority of these posts. RTI documents accessed by TNIE showed that while 102 mathematics HSSTs retired over the past four years, 72 of these vacancies were filled through the promotion of headmasters. Only 26 HSSTs were promoted to the principal post during the same period. 

The norm, setting apart one-third of the principal post for headmasters, was introduced as the eligibility criteria for the post was 12 years’ teaching experience and there weren’t enough Plus-II teachers who fulfilled that criteria in 2001.

 In 2018, the Higher Secondary Directorate wrote to the government saying HSSTs have already exceeded the 12 years’ service norm. Since a sufficient number of eligible teachers are now available in the higher secondary section, the Special Rules should be amended and the quota for school headmasters should be scrapped. However, the state government chose to ignore the recommendation, reportedly due to pressure from school teachers’ associations. 

“We have always been demanding that recruitment to the post of principal, which is a teaching post, should always be from among higher secondary teachers to maintain the high academic standards in the sector. We hope the government will consider this demand favourably,” said Anil M George, general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association (HSSTA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp