KSRTC cuts premium service fares

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To attract more passengers, the KSRTC has reduced the bus fares of premium services such as inter-state and inter-city AC low floor buses. Volvo, Scania and multi axle buses on the inter-state route will charge 30 per cent less. AC low-floor buses running between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will cost 62 paise less from six kilometres. The minimum charge for the first 5 km in the bus remains same at `26.