Malayalam movie director Major Ravi snaps ties with BJP, extends support to Congress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular Malayalam movie director Major Ravi, who directed a series of movies based on defence operations, snapped ties with the BJP and extended support to the Congress here on Friday.

The ace director, who actively campaigned for the BJP during the recent local body elections, was not happy with the state leadership. He had recently stated that 90 per cent of BJP leaders in Kerala are not trustworthy.

The director attended the reception for the Aiswarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at Thripunithura in Ernakulam. Speaking on the occasion, he said there was a need to oust the present regime.

"If elected to power, the UDF should scrap all backdoor appointments made by the LDF government. I am sure that Ramesh Chennithala will be a better Chief Minister than Pinarayi Vijayan," he said.

Accusing the LDF government of hurting the feelings of devotees, he also said that the government should not interfere in matters related to faith.