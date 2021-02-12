Nod to parade celeb jumbo Thechikottu Ramachandran, conditions apply

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Celebrity tusker Thechikottu Ramachandran, which at a towering 320cm is the tallest captive elephant in the country, has been granted permission to be paraded in festivals and poorams but under strict conditions.Fondly called Raman, the tusker commands a huge fan following.

According to the conditions, it can be paraded at festivals in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The elephant can be paraded at two festivals per week in Palakkad and Thrissur districts. Four mahouts should accompany the elephant, said the order of the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), Thrissur.

The decision was taken on the basis of the recommendation of the Thrissur district-level monitoring committee constituted under the Kerala Captive Elephants Rules, 2012.

Strict curbs for parading tusker Raman

Strict regulations have been put in place by the forest department for ‘ezhunallippu’. A team of veterinary doctors led by Usha Rani, district chief veterinary officer, had examined Thechikottu Ramachandran on Monday. The other conditions laid down by the district administration for parading the tusker include ensuring a distance of at least 5 metres from the crowd and having a separate elephant squad.The elephant will be paraded only after its owners provide an affidavit that they will strictly adhere to the stipulated conditions laid down by the district administration. This means the tusker king will be the head turner at the Thrissur Pooram this year.