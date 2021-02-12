STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Revenue Dept initiates steps to demolish Kapico resort

The Supreme Court had, on January 20 last year, ordered the demolition of illegal constructions by Kapico Kerala Resorts (Pvt) Ltd for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kapico Resort which is slated to be demolished | file pic

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Revenue Department has initiated steps for the demolition of Kapico Resort at Nediyathuruth Island, which is surrounded by the Vembanad lake, in Panavally panchayat.A team of officials, including the Alappuzha sub-collector visited the resort premises a few days ago to chalk out the demolition plan. Officials said they conducted the preliminary examination the resort and now, experts will carry out more inspections in the coming days and prepare a detailed demolition plan.

The Supreme Court had, on January 20 last year, ordered the demolition of illegal constructions by Kapico Kerala Resorts (Pvt) Ltd for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. Around 3,600 sqft of buildings, including 54 villas each of 350 sqft and a main building spread across 17,000 sqft on 17.34 acres of land are to be demolished.

Though original documents said the resort was located on 11.23 acres, the Cherthala taluk surveyor identified around seven acres as ‘kayal puramboke’ land which was illegally filled by the resort owners, in violation of the CRZ norms and the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.The island is located in the middle of Vembanad lake which borders Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and comes under Panavally panchayat.

 It is around 1.5km away from Aryankavu jetty at Panavally in Alappuzha and 2.5km away from Murinjapuzha in Kottayam. The island was home to over 25 families until it was purchased by a chartered accountancy group led by one Eswaran Pillai in 200. Its ownership was handed over to Kapico Kerala Resorts (Pvt) Ltd in 2007. The firm invested more than Rs 350 crore for land development and building construction. Of the total amount, around Rs 200 crore was taken as loan from banks and is currently due.
The construction had huge negative impact on the place’s ecology. 

The contractor brought the construction materials to Poothotta and other jetties and brought it to the island in boats. The soil for filling land and other materials were mainly brought from Ernakulam and Kottayam.

“The demolition will also have a negative impact on the ecology. The debris can be shifted to the mainland only in ferries,” said a local resident.The officials said a controlled implosion, like the one used to demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu, Kochi, will not be needed here. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapico resort Revenue Department
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp