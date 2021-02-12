Revenue Dept initiates steps to demolish Kapico resort

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Revenue Department has initiated steps for the demolition of Kapico Resort at Nediyathuruth Island, which is surrounded by the Vembanad lake, in Panavally panchayat.A team of officials, including the Alappuzha sub-collector visited the resort premises a few days ago to chalk out the demolition plan. Officials said they conducted the preliminary examination the resort and now, experts will carry out more inspections in the coming days and prepare a detailed demolition plan.

The Supreme Court had, on January 20 last year, ordered the demolition of illegal constructions by Kapico Kerala Resorts (Pvt) Ltd for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. Around 3,600 sqft of buildings, including 54 villas each of 350 sqft and a main building spread across 17,000 sqft on 17.34 acres of land are to be demolished.

Though original documents said the resort was located on 11.23 acres, the Cherthala taluk surveyor identified around seven acres as ‘kayal puramboke’ land which was illegally filled by the resort owners, in violation of the CRZ norms and the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.The island is located in the middle of Vembanad lake which borders Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and comes under Panavally panchayat.

It is around 1.5km away from Aryankavu jetty at Panavally in Alappuzha and 2.5km away from Murinjapuzha in Kottayam. The island was home to over 25 families until it was purchased by a chartered accountancy group led by one Eswaran Pillai in 200. Its ownership was handed over to Kapico Kerala Resorts (Pvt) Ltd in 2007. The firm invested more than Rs 350 crore for land development and building construction. Of the total amount, around Rs 200 crore was taken as loan from banks and is currently due.

The construction had huge negative impact on the place’s ecology.

The contractor brought the construction materials to Poothotta and other jetties and brought it to the island in boats. The soil for filling land and other materials were mainly brought from Ernakulam and Kottayam.



“The demolition will also have a negative impact on the ecology. The debris can be shifted to the mainland only in ferries,” said a local resident.The officials said a controlled implosion, like the one used to demolish four apartment complexes in Maradu, Kochi, will not be needed here.