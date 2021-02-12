KV Thomas made KPCC working chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ reached Ernakulam district, senior Congress leader KV Thomas — who had earlier raised complaints of being sidelined in the party — was appointed KPCC working president. AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal on Thursday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal to appoint Thomas as working president and C K Sreedharan as vice president with immediate effect.

The 74-year-old Thomas will be sharing responsibilities with MPs K Sudhakaran and Kodikunnil Suresh, the other two KPCC working presidents. Following the death of former Wayanad MP M I Shanavas, one post of working president was lying vacant. After he was denied the Ernakulam LS seat in 2019, Thomas had been demanding the post. But KPCC did not oblige until he dissented against the state Congress leadership in public.

Damage-control measures were initiated by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, and yet his appointment saw inordinate delay. When rumours were rife that he had plans to join the Left camp, Sonia Gandhi intervened and asked him to meet the three AICC observers, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were in Thiruvananthapuram. Finally, the stage was cleared for his induction with the KPCC leadership submitting a proposal unanimously before Sonia Gandhi.

“The AICC leaders had told me that my appointment as KPCC working chief will be announced on Thursday. Even before the official announcement, I attended Chennithala’s Yatra in Angamaly and later in Ernakulam. My new role is to take up assignments requested by the KPCC chief,” Thomas told TNIE.

He is also expected to take up the post of CEO of the party mouthpiece, Veekshanam, and that of the MD of Jaihind television channel.

State politics to see major changes in coming days, says Kunhalikutty

Kochi: Hinting at a change in power and many LDF allies switching over to UDF, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the state politics will witness major changes in the coming days.

“I’m not naming any party but we will see many changes. Kerala will see the end of LDF rule and UDF will come to power,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the reception accorded to Aiswarya Kerala Yatra here on Thursday.

On whether V K Ebrahim Kunju, MLA, will be fielded again from Kalamassery or whether IUML give the seat to Congress, Kunhalikutty said: “I cannot say anything now. Those who are responsible to comment about seats and candidature will respond.”