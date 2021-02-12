Vithura flesh trade case: After 25 years, first accused convicted

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kottayam district additional sessions court on Thursday found Suresh, the first accused in the Vithura flesh trade case, guilty. The court pronounced its verdict in one of the 24 cases registered against him in connection with the rape and sale of a minor girl. The quantum of sentence will be declared on Friday.Suresh, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam, was accused of kidnapping, raping and forcing the victim into flesh trade by keeping her in illegal custody for several days.

Considering the case, the court found the accused guilty under IPC 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days), IPC 372 (selling minor for prostitution) and Section 31 and 51 (g) of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. The court, meanwhile, acquitted him of the charges of forcing another person to rape the girl. The court’s procedures in 23 other related cases are yet to be completed.

Suresh is the prime accused in all the cases and will stand trial in them. The trial, which began in 2019 but was delayed due to Covid-19, also witnessed the special public prosecutor verifying one of the witnesses from the US, through video-conferencing.

Startling revelations by victim during trial

During the trial, the victim had made startling revelations. She explained how she had gone with Suresh to his house — Jubaira Manzil — in 1995 thinking that she would get a job. But she was sexually abused by many people there. The victim had pleaded with the assaulters to spare her and even tried to escape. The flesh trade came to light in July 1996 when the victim landed in police custody along with one of the accused.

Based on her statement, Suresh was arraigned as the prime accused. Of the 46 accused, 20 were acquitted for want of evidence.The special court had earlier declared Suresh a fugitive. Though the case was registered in 1996, Suresh was nabbed only in 2014 when he surrendered before the court. Though he was released on bail after 14 months, he violated bail conditions and went into hiding. He was taken into custody again by a Crime Branch team from Hyderabad in June 2019.

Long wait ends

October 1995 Suresh lures victim to his house Jubaira Manzil promising job

July 1996 The flesh trade involving the minor girl comes to light when the victim landed in police custody along with one of the accused. Case registered

December 2014 Suresh surrenders before the court after 18 years on the run

June 2019 Crime Branch arrests Suresh, who had jumped bail, from Hyderabad

February 2021 Court in Kottayam finds Suresh guilty