STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vithura sex case: Kerala court sentences prime accused to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment

The case involves Suresh luring the victim to his house promising a job and later using the minor girl for the sex trade in October 1995.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh, the first accused in the Vithura sex racket case. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The two-and-half-decade-long Vithura sex racket case saw closure on Thursday with the special trial court sentencing the first accused to 24 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the IPC.

The court also directed Suresh, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam, to pay Rs 1.09 lakh as penalty.

According to the court, the penalty amount is to be given to the victim. Suresh was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under IPC 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) and was asked to pay a penalty of Rs one lakh. Under IPC 344 (kidnapping, wrongful confinement for ten or more days), he was given two years RI and slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000. For operating a brothel, Suresh was sentenced to 12 years RI under two different sections of IPC.

The case involves Suresh luring the victim to his house promising a job and later using the minor girl for the sex trade in October 1995.

"The convict can serve all the sentences together," said the court. Also, he needs to serve only a total of 10 years of his sentence, added the court. The prosecution's claim that the victim was a minor at the time of the incident was accepted by the court which rejected the defence counsel's contention. The court found Suresh guilty of confining the victim illegally for 10 days and offering her to others besides running a brothel to facilitate these activities.

The special court also directed the state government to give an adequate amount as compensation to the victim. The compensation and rehabilitation of the victim are to be carried out under the aegis of the district legal services authority (DLSA). During the trial, the prosecution had pointed out to the court how the first accused didn't deserve any mercy. "The first accused had kidnapped, illegally confined and trafficked a minor," said the prosecution.

"The accused also had absconded after the police registered the sex racket case, only to surface when 20 other co-accused were let go by the trial court," pointed out the prosecution. According to the prosecution, the victim has been suffering from immense mental and physical trauma since 1996. A total of 24 cases had been registered in the case.

Meanwhile, presenting his case, Suresh told the court that he was responsible for many lives. He said he had married an orphan girl and has a 13-year-old daughter. He also told the court that he runs an orphanage in Tamil Nadu and the fate of the establishment is tied to his. He requested the court to consider these during the sentencing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vithura sex case Kerala
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp