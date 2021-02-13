11-year-old Priyananda’s 21 bullfrogs to get pond of their own

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

NILESHWAR: A year ago, when Savitha M and Prashanth M, who works at the Hyundai warehouse in Dubai, built a house near the beach at Thaikadapuram, their 11-year-old daughter Priyananda was not too happy. Rather, she was upset that her parents did not make room for her dear pets – 22 Indian bullfrogs.

Soon after housewarming, Prashanth returned to Sharjah – a tad disappointed since despite having a spanking new house, his daughter was still unhappy.

“But now he called and promised to make a pond for the frogs next time he comes for vacation,” said an excited Priyananda, a Class VI student of N K Balakrishnan Memorial School in Nileshwar. Her love affair with frogs started three years ago, when she was in Class III.Then, the family was staying at her grandfather Munamdath Kunhikannan’s house, 500m away. He had a small 1m by 1m concrete tank where he kept guppies. “One day a frog came to the pond. Soon the guppies disappeared and the frogs multiplied,” said her mother Savitha.

But Priyananda started liking the frogs. Her school teacher K Paveen Kumar, who is an environmentalist, played a role in it, said the mother. “She started feeding biscuits and cakes to the frogs. I am not sure the frogs were eating that but Priya was happy,” she said.

Over the months, the frogs too became comfortable around her. Last year, when the school remained shut because of the Covid pandemic, she and her little sister Sreepriya M ,7, would spent hours by the tiny tank. “The frogs allow me to pet them on their heads,” says Priyananda.By night, the sisters return to their house only to come back again in the morning to their grandfather’s house. At night, she has entrusted him with the task of taking care of her frogs.