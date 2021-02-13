STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beneficiaries concerned over Covaxin jabs

The second day of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday saw beneficiaries expressing concerns over the Covaxin doses administered widely in the state.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose.

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second day of the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive on Friday saw beneficiaries expressing concerns over the Covaxin doses administered widely in the state. The requirement to sign a consent form itself was a cause for concern for many of them to change their mind at the vaccination centre, while a large number of beneficiaries failed to turn up, said an officer. However, a section of pubic health experts say that the concerns on using Covaxin are exaggerated and the information about the vaccine has become better since the day it was given approval by the government. As many as 10,786 Covid frontline workers and 802 health workers were vaccinated on Friday.

Though Covaxin is distributed across the country along with Covishield, the former remained controversial as its phase three clinical trials were ongoing. The consent form describes these facts and informs the beneficiaries that they would be given treatment for serious adverse effects. It also says that the vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech International Limited, will give compensation. There was no consent required for Covishield vaccine as it was rolled out after completing the studies. 

“We have given a form to the Covaxin beneficiaries to report any issues they face in the first week after vaccination,” said Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. In the case of Covishield beneficiaries, no such close observation was mandated after the beneficiaries left the centre. 

While the first stage of vaccination was exclusively with Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, the state got Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in the second phase. “The purpose of consent will be gone if we counsel people to receive a vaccine under study. It should be adopted with full will. The problem is that the beneficiaries cannot choose between the two vaccines. If he or she refuses to take one, the person will miss the chance to get vaccinated.” said Dr Anish.

“There is no harm in using Covaxin. The safety data and efficacy of Covaxin are ready,” Dr Mohammed Asheel, member of a state government-formed Covid-19 core committee.

