CBSE note on exams, academic session leaves stakeholders confused

Though CBSE had announced the board exam schedule for Classes X and XII, there was no clarity on the exam schedule of other higher classes.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:20 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A note from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to the heads of affiliated schools, regarding exam schedule for Classes IX and XI as well as the commencement of the next academic year, has left stakeholders in the state confused.  CBSE came out with the note after a large number of schools made inquiries regarding the conduct of the examinations for Classes IX and XI and also the start of the next academic year. Though CBSE had announced the board exam schedule for Classes X and XII, there was no clarity on the exam schedule of other higher classes.

“For Classes IX and XI, schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps and thereafter conduct examinations by strictly adhering to Covid safety protocol, as per examination bye-laws,” the note from CBSE said. However, it did not specify the exact time-frame for conducting these examinations. Some of the schools, wary of the Covid impact, had already made preparations to conduct the exams for Class IX and XI. This was aimed at getting more time for students to prepare for the Board exams next year.

“It would have been ideal if the CBSE gave clear instruction on the exam schedule. Schools would claim that they have already bridged the learning gap and would go ahead with the exams in February itself,” said a school principal. Meanwhile, the note also said it would be appropriate to start the new academic session (2021-22) from April 1, 2021, to the extent feasible, subject to the instructions of the state government. This has led to confusion in southern states like Kerala where the academic session begins only in June.

“The CBSE, while issuing a general note for schools across the country, may have overlooked the case of states that begin their academic session in June. We expect a clarification to be issued soon for such states,” said a school manager. 

Meanwhile, the note from CBSE regarding the commencement of the academic session in April has been interpreted as applicable only for online mode as regular classes in schools seemed unlikely owing to the Covid situation. “Even in such a scenario, the suggestion may be impractical as bodies like the child rights commission may intervene saying that children were being deprived of their summer vacation,” the manager said.

CBSE
