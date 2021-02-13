STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CFI leader Rauf Sherif gets bail, but decides to remain in jail

Sources close to him say they are not executing bail as UP Police are looking to arrest him in Siddique Kappan’s case 

Published: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Campus Front of India leader Rauf Shareef (Photo| Twitter)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major blow to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering case against Campus Front of India (CFI) national general secretary K A Rauf Sherif, the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Kochi granted him bail on Friday.However, he has decided not to execute the bail because he fears the Uttar Pradesh Police will arrest him in a case registered against journalist Siddique Kappan and three others in Mathura.

The Kochi court ruled out ED’s version that around `2 crore found in the bank accounts was ‘proceeds of crime’ which was allegedly used to fund anti-CAA protest, Delhi riots and attempt to disturb communal and social harmony after Hathras gang rape incident.The court granted Rauf bail after directing him to execute a bond of `5 lakh and presenting two solvent sureties. The court also directed him to surrender his passport and not leave the country without prior permission. He was directed to appear before the investigation officer whenever his presence is required.

Rauf, a native of Anchal, Kollam, was arrested in December 2020 from Thiruvananthapuram while he was trying to board a flight to the UAE. The ED alleged that he, along with Popular Front of India (PFI) and CFI activists, collected more than Rs 2 crore from abroad which was used to fund anti-CAA protest and Delhi riots. 

He also allegedly transferred fund to CFI national treasurer Atikur Rahman, who along with Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan and two others, were arrested by the UP Police for attempting to disrupt communal harmony after Hathras   incident.  When the bail petition was under consideration at the court in Kochi, ED filed the chargesheet in the case against Rauf, Siddique and three others at the Special Court for PMLA cases in Lucknow which accepted it recently.

According to the court, the ED case was primarily registered in 2018 taking the 2013 Narath PFI armed training case as the predicate offence. Later, the case registered by the UP Police against Siddique Kappan and three others last year was included as part of the case.“There is absolutely no case for ED that the ‘proceeds of crime’ in the case was derived by Rauf as a result of criminal activity relating to the scheduled offence in Narath case.

That apart, the amount in the bank account of Rauf projected as ‘proceeds of crime’ was credited to his account after the disposal of Narath case,” the court order stated. 
According to persons close to Rauf, they have decided not to execute the bail as the UP Police are looking to record his arrest. Meanwhile, ED will challenge the decision to grant bail to Rauf at a higher court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CFI Rauf Sherif
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp