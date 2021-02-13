STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI for 3-term norm; 3 mins, 3 MLAs to exit

Ensuring opportunity for a new generation of leaders, the CPI has decided not to field those who have contested three times to the assembly in the coming elections.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM

KSU workers jostle with the police while trying to jump the barricades in front of the Secretariat, during a protest against the alleged backdoor appointments by the LDF government, on Friday | B P

By Express News Service

Norm will be applicable irrespective of whether a leader contested consecutively or not in previous polls.Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala says UDF will give Pala seat to NCP leader Mani C Kappan

Ensuring opportunity for a new generation of leaders, the CPI has decided not to field those who have contested three times to the assembly in the coming elections. The party’s state council decided not to give exemption to anyone.As per that, a host of senior leaders including six sitting MLAs — of whom three ministers — will not be able to contest. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party wants to ensure a generational shift in the selection process. “Those who want to raise complaints can do so, but exemption will not be given,” he said.

Ministers V S Sunil Kumar (Thrissur), P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) and sitting MLAs C Divakaran (Nedumangad), Mullakkara Ratnakaran (Chadayamangalam) and E S Bijimol (Peermade) will not be able to contest. The council also decided that the party office-bearers should quit their posts if they are allowed to enter the poll fray.

The three-term norm will be applicable irrespective of whether a leader contested consecutively or not. Currently the party has 19 MLAs in the assembly. Of them, six have completed three term and six have completed two. Some of the sitting MLAs who have contested twice might be fielded again. Senior leader P S Supal, who had to face the disciplinary action recently, could also be in the fray.

Kanam and assistant secretaries K Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri will not figure in the list. A host of other senior leaders including K E Ismayil, C N Jayadevan and K P Rajendran will not be in the fray either. Of the three women MLAs, Geetha Gopi and C K Asha may get another chance. The party is likely to field at least three woman candidates this time. Minister E Chandrasekharan, who had contested twice, may try his luck again. 

V Sasi, K Rajan may get one more chance to enter fray

Deputy   Speaker V Sasi who had contested twice and Chief Whip K Rajan who is completing his first term, might get one more chance to contest.Though the CPI had introduced a two-term norm for MLAs in the 2016 assembly elections, it gave exemptions to senior leaders based on various factors. District leadership usually demands exemption for certain leaders, citing the winnability quotient.

“Winnability is a relative criteria. We go by the influence of the party and the Left front among the masses,” said Kanam. He said no constituency can be termed as the monopoly of any particular leader. Kanam pointed out that CPI was the first party to strictly implement the two-term criteria for candidates.

