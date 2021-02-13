STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM trying to divide communities: Chennithala

The CPM is behind the move to divide Christians and Muslims for electoral gains.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the attempts to destroy the communal harmony in Kerala, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPM was trying to divide the society for political gains. In an interview with TNIE during his visit to Ernakulam as part of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, he said the attempts to spread communal hatred was deplorable,Certain Christian social media groups have been campaigning against the Muslim League. Will it affect the UDF in the assembly elections?

The CPM is behind the move to divide Christians and Muslims for electoral gains. The people in Kerala cannot be deceived by such tactics. It is the chief minister and his party leaders who are trying to divide people. Such campaigns will be effectively countered. Elections will come and go, but we should not try to divide the people on communal lines.

The government has termed the agitation launched by PSC rank-holders as politically motivated. How do you plan to address the woes of the job aspirants?
The issues raised by the PSC rank-holders are genuine and the government should take a more lenient approach towards them. They are not trying to topple the government. The ministers and party leaders are mocking and challenging them. The government should resolve the issue though talks.

The residents of the high ranges are concerned about the Eco Sensitive Zone notification which they fear will curb agricultural activities. What is the UDF stand on the issues raised by the farmers?
The buffer zone issue is a creation of the LDF government. While there is zero buffer zone in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government has recommended 0 to 1km buffer zone which will affect the livelihood of the people living in the periphery of the forests. The notification has caused concern among the settlers and the government should review the proposals.

The recent row over appointments in universities has triggered concern among the job aspirants. Will the UDF bring recruitment of teaching staff in universities under the PSC?
A few appointments made by the LDF government in universities have triggered a controversy. The UDF will bring all university appointments under the PSC.

Morale was low among Congress workers when you started the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. Do you think your yatra has helped lift the morale?
I agree that the morale of the workers was low after the local body elections. But now, the political atmosphere has completely changed. There is a new-found enthusiasm among the workers and a shift in the people’s opinion in favour of the UDF is visible. The row over backdoor appointments and the arrogant attitude towards the protests of the PSC rank-holders have left the youth crestfallen who are now turning towards the Congress.

There have been allegations that the government is filling government vacancies with party members. Will the UDF review the decisions if it comes to power?
All unauthorised appointments will be scrutinised. There is anarchy and even a foreign citizen has been appointed as IT fellow, which is deplorable. The services of all who handled the Facebook page of the chief minister have been regularised. If we come to power, the UDF will also wind up the Kerala Bank which is functioning without the proper sanction from the Reserve Bank of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM communal harmony Kerala elections Ramesh Chennithala UDF
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp