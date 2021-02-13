CPM trying to divide communities: Chennithala

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the attempts to destroy the communal harmony in Kerala, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the CPM was trying to divide the society for political gains. In an interview with TNIE during his visit to Ernakulam as part of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, he said the attempts to spread communal hatred was deplorable,Certain Christian social media groups have been campaigning against the Muslim League. Will it affect the UDF in the assembly elections?

The CPM is behind the move to divide Christians and Muslims for electoral gains. The people in Kerala cannot be deceived by such tactics. It is the chief minister and his party leaders who are trying to divide people. Such campaigns will be effectively countered. Elections will come and go, but we should not try to divide the people on communal lines.

The government has termed the agitation launched by PSC rank-holders as politically motivated. How do you plan to address the woes of the job aspirants?

The issues raised by the PSC rank-holders are genuine and the government should take a more lenient approach towards them. They are not trying to topple the government. The ministers and party leaders are mocking and challenging them. The government should resolve the issue though talks.

The residents of the high ranges are concerned about the Eco Sensitive Zone notification which they fear will curb agricultural activities. What is the UDF stand on the issues raised by the farmers?

The buffer zone issue is a creation of the LDF government. While there is zero buffer zone in Tamil Nadu, the Kerala government has recommended 0 to 1km buffer zone which will affect the livelihood of the people living in the periphery of the forests. The notification has caused concern among the settlers and the government should review the proposals.

The recent row over appointments in universities has triggered concern among the job aspirants. Will the UDF bring recruitment of teaching staff in universities under the PSC?

A few appointments made by the LDF government in universities have triggered a controversy. The UDF will bring all university appointments under the PSC.

Morale was low among Congress workers when you started the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. Do you think your yatra has helped lift the morale?

I agree that the morale of the workers was low after the local body elections. But now, the political atmosphere has completely changed. There is a new-found enthusiasm among the workers and a shift in the people’s opinion in favour of the UDF is visible. The row over backdoor appointments and the arrogant attitude towards the protests of the PSC rank-holders have left the youth crestfallen who are now turning towards the Congress.

There have been allegations that the government is filling government vacancies with party members. Will the UDF review the decisions if it comes to power?

All unauthorised appointments will be scrutinised. There is anarchy and even a foreign citizen has been appointed as IT fellow, which is deplorable. The services of all who handled the Facebook page of the chief minister have been regularised. If we come to power, the UDF will also wind up the Kerala Bank which is functioning without the proper sanction from the Reserve Bank of India.