STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jobless get a raw deal 

Various departments, PSUs and quasi-government bodies and other autonomous organisations have been employing people on contract for long at the cost of eligible candidates.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, unemployment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As protests rage across state over backdoor appointments and denial of jobs to PSC rank-holders, TNIE takes a look at how the present LDF govt has fared in providing govt employment and how parties have been using various depts and PSUs to fill them with their own people

illus | express

The state has been witnessing a slew of protests, sometimes violent, by PSC rank-holders in the capital city and towns in the state against regularisation of contractual employees and backdoor appointments by the LDF government these days.

It was not long ago that the LDF government had cancelled the regularisation of services of 40 employees at Kerala House in New Delhi, stating that it had violated the Supreme Court’s ruling. The services of these contractual employees were regularised by the previous UDF government on September 19, 2015. 

However, at the fag end of its tenure, the present LDF government is throwing all rules and court verdicts to the winds to regularise the contractual staff who have completed 10 years of service citing humanitarian grounds.

Various departments, PSUs and quasi-government bodies and other autonomous organisations have been employing people on contract for long at the cost of eligible candidates. As expected, proposals to regularise over 3,000 contract staff were before the state government and it has regularised the services of some on the lists while the other lists would be considered by the cabinet n the coming weeks. 

As the government was making last-minute preparations to regularise the contract staff, the Secretariat premises witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday when a last-grade PSC rank-holder and the husband of another rank-holder poured kerosene on them and threatened to immolate themselves, bringing the issue of backdoor appointments to the fore once again. The last grade servant candidates who found place in the 2018 PSC rank list ask what they will do if the government continues to go ahead with regularising contractual staff. 

Praveen Kumar, office-bearer of the LG Servants Rank Holders Association (various departments), said, “As many as 46,285 candidates are in the rank list published on June 30, 2018. So far, the PSC has issued advice memos to 5,524 candidates, whereas 11,395 advice memos were issued during 2015-18 and 12,959 advice memos during 2012-15.

When there is around 50 per cent drop in average advice memos issued by the PSC during 2018-21 period, various departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs and other government institutions are gearing up to regularise over 3,000 contractual employees.” 

Though the state government has extended the rank list’s validity for six more months, it is hard to believe that 25 per cent of the candidates in the list would get appointment. According to PSC civil police officer rank-holders, their list was stayed for about four months after the Crime Branch registered a case against SFI activists who allegedly used phones and smartwatches to commit malpractices in the exam. Though the state government has extended the validity of about 490 rank lists during its tenure so far, the CPO rank list’s term has not been extended, they claim.  

A senior PSC officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Hardly around 50 public sector companies report their vacancies to the PSC. The PSC has no audit or vigilance wing to take penal action against the reluctant department heads.”“It’s an open secret that political parties in power would appoint the family members of their rank and file or people very close to them who are later regularised in a phased manner by both fronts in Kerala. The only difference is in the number of such staff regularised in their term,” he said. 

Role of PSC in govt recruitments

60lakh candidates attend PSC exams annually

Hardly around 50 public sector units or bodies report vacancies to the PSC. Rest of the boards, corporations and other public sector companies used to appoint staff on their own 

It Issues an average of 25,000-40,000 advice memos annually. (It will vary if there are no exams for posts like LD clerk or last grade servant in a year)

There are over 1,000 govt-controlled or govt-funded institutions including those in public  sector

These posts will later be regularised by the respective government in power 

Recent proposal to regularise contract staff

 Kerala Bank: 1,850 (880 collection agents, 289 security men, 140 clerks, 71 night watchmen, 70 sweeper posts ,Single-teacher schools: 300 ,C-DIT: 114 , Matsyafed: 90 ,Contract watchers in Forest Dept: 110 , Kerafed: 70, State Council for Open and Lifelong Education: 55,TVM RCC: 54 , Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board: 50 , Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority: 44 , Horticorp: 34 , Women’s Development Corporation: 29 , Kerala Automobiles: 14 , Kerala Remote Sensing: 12 , State Institute of Children’s Literature: 07  , Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company: 04

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unemployment
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp