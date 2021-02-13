Mutant strain cause for Kerala’s high Covid case count?

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The continued rise in the number of Covid cases in Kerala, despite the steep decline in cases nationwide, is worrisome. On one hand, when the state’s testing strategy and over-dependence on antigen tests are being criticised, the possibility of an undetected mutant strain of Covid virus circulating in the state is also being discussed.

Since Kerala is a state which sees a lot of transit taking place, especially from the UK and Gulf countries, the chances of an undetected mutant strain of the virus having spread cannot be ruled out, say experts. “Travel and transit of people from the UK, African and Gulf countries are more prevalent in Kerala, compared to other states. Therefore, there are chances that a mutated virus strain has spread in the community. A proper genetic study of the samples is required to glean more information on the mutated virus,” said Dr P Gopikumar, ENT surgeon based in Thrissur.

Recently, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, had hinted at the possibility of an undetected mutant strain of Covid virus circulating in the two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, which today have the highest number of Covid cases in the country.In terms of the virus caseload, Kerala overtook Maharashtra on February 3. Now, the state has nearly half of the country’s daily Covid tally.

Meanwhile, the latest sero-survey of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that only 11 per cent of the population were found with Covid antibodies.“Unlike other states, a large section of population in the state is yet to be infected with the virus. Though a transition is taking place in other states as well, the percentage of those infected is comparatively high here and therefore in states like Delhi, they are likely to achieve herd immunity faster,” said an official with the National Health Mission (NHM).

As per the instructions of ICMR, selected samples from the state are sent to Delhi every month for conducting genetic studies. “Almost 100 samples from each district are collected and sent to Delhi. The district medical officers coordinate the collection of samples. The samples for last month have been sent for further evaluation and genetic studies. So far, we have not got any startling findings,” said a health official.

“It is highly unlikely that there will be undetected mutant strain here. Since the discovery of the mutated virus in the UK, we have been on the watch for the variants. Those coming from foreign countries were monitored and tested. We are in the last lap of Covid-19 fight, the scenario globally is changing and all are easing their restrictions as well. With vaccinations going on in full swing, in another month the cases will die down. However, the prime goal should be to increase RT-PCR tests, finding as many as positive cases and isolating them,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist.