OTT streaming of movies only 42 days after theatre release

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the theatres were reopened in Kerala on January 13 after the long Covid-induced closure, a majority of the theatre owners are finding it difficult to maintain the momentum. To help them come out of the crisis, the collective of various film bodies in Malayalam has decided to bring in certain regulations. The Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) has already instructed the producers to make sure that the movies are screened on OTT platforms only 42 days after the theatre release.

“This is applicable only to the movies which are meant for theatre release. If the producer wants a proper release and theatre run for his movies, he should allow his movie to be screened for a minimum of 42 days. If a movie, which is attracting a decent crowd during the initial days is screened on OTT platforms within 14 or 21 days after its release, the collection at theatres will fall.

That is why we have decided to impose these restrictions,” said KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith. He said, however, some movies are made exclusively for OTT release. In such cases, there will not be any restrictions. “They can go for an online release. Such movies usually will not get screened in theatres because the rights will be sold to the respect ive OTT plat for m,” he clarified. Renjith said the KFPA will also give relaxations to producers whose movies fail to click at the box office after the theatre release.

“For instance, if a movie which is released in theatres fails to attract crowd, the producer can seek an exception,” he added. The move’s major aim, according to the office-bearers of film bodies, is to encourage the producers to go for a long run in theatres. “It will be beneficial to them and the theatre owners and distributors as well. We need big movies to be released and stay in theatres to make the scene alive, bring in more crowd to theatres and recover from the huge losses suffered by the industry due to the pandemic,” said Renjith.