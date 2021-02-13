Services of Prabha Varma, Dathan to be terminated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to terminate the services of two more advisors of the Chief Minister in the run-up to the Assembly elections. The government had the other day issued orders terminating the contract with Raman Srivastava and John Brittas, who were working as the Chief Minister’s security and media advisors, respectively.

The contracts of scientific advisor M C Dathan and press advisor Prabha Varma will soon be terminated, while that of law advisor N K Jaya Kumar will continue, sourced told TNIE. The existing contracts with the four advisors will cease to exist beyond March 1. Sources said the legal advisor’s role will continue even after the election date is declared while in the case of others, they will have marginal roles to play once the model code of conduct comes into play.

“The general administration department on Thursday issued the termination order of Srivastava and Brittas. The rest of the orders will be issued by the head of the department to which they were attached,” sources added. Pinarayi Vijayan as Chief Minister had created a stir by appointing six advisers.