Timber thieves active, 1,179 cases filed in 5 years

They skulk in the forests in the state and fell aged teaks and other trees to cart them into the  thriving illegal timber market in the state.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:17 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: They skulk in the forests in the state and fell aged teaks and other trees to cart them into the thriving illegal timber market in the state. The timber thieves have been preying on different types of trees, especially sandal and teak.

In the last five years, 1,179 cases of illegal felling of trees were registered in the state with the High Range Circle in Kottayam division recording the highest number of 306 cases. Officials say as timber is always a valuable commodity in the state where residential construction projects heavily use wood, the activities of timber thieves continue to thrive in the state.

“The price of logs has doubled in the last two years and that’s the main reason for felling of trees from forests,” said the officers.“Teak is the most commonly robbed tree.

It’s not easy for the thieves to rob trees as we have deployed additional vehicle checking squads even if they use alternative routes to smuggle out the logs,” said additional principal chief conservator of forests (vigilance & forest intelligence) V V Shajimon. Trees were stolen even from Agasthyavanam biological park in Thiruvananthapuram where three cases were registered.

