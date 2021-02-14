STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Beat Covid with double masking

Experts are also worried that the vaccines in use may not offer uniform protection against all coronavirus strains, especially with new strains discovered being more infectious.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Covid cases still on the rise, some doctors have proposed the concept of double masking in public places. Since the use of cotton and designer masks has become common, wearing surgical masks underneath regular masks could help create a more effective barrier, doctors say. Many countries, especially the US, encourages double masking to offer added protection from the coronavirus.

“During the initial phase, many people preferred to wear N95 masks in public places. The trend has evolved since then, with people now seen wearing masks matching their attire. It is understandable that the need for masks has been adapted well into a fashion trend. When attending social functions, people would prefer wearing coloured cotton masks  rather than surgical masks. There is nothing wrong with that, but donning surgical masks underneath would make this more effective,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a Kochi-based pulmonologist. 

According to Ravikrishnan K, owner of Biomart, the demand for cotton and designer masks has risen steeply in the state. “I shifted to manufacturing masks last April. Over the past year, people’s preferences have changed. Initially, there was demand only for surgical masks and N95 masks in both wholesale and retail markets. Now, I get several orders for coloured cotton masks. We also customise masks according to the customer’s preference,” he said.

Experts are also worried that the vaccines in use may not offer uniform protection against all coronavirus strains, especially with new strains discovered being more infectious. “We need to understand that in addition to the material, the layers and fit of the mask make it effective. So use masks with at least three layers (or go for double masking) and a head loop that can be adjusted for a tight fit. Cloth masks are reusable, easily washed and disinfected. Using multiple, well-fitted cloth masks offers more protection,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert. 

A recent study published in the journal Med reveals that wearing a surgical mask under a cloth mask offers better protection due to an extra layer of filtration. “With loose-fitting masks, people have to touch them repeatedly to adjust their fit, which is not a good trend,” Dr Monu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
double masking COVID 19 masks
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp