STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CMO’s talks fail, PSC rank holders to intensify protests

When this did not result in ending the deadlock, the youth leaders asked the protestors to come to the CMO by 11 pm on Friday.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

PSC rank holders stage a prayer protest in front of the Secretariat on Saturday against the alleged backdoor appointments by the LDF government. The protestors have been agitating for over a week | Vi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The conciliatory talks initiated by DYFI state leadership with the representatives of last-grade PSC rank holders, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat, have failed.  The discussions were held on Friday night at the Chief Minister’s Office. The meeting was initiated under the aegis of DYFI state president S K Satheesh and secretary A A Rahim which saw Chief Minister’s political secretary Puthalath Dineshan and private secretary R Mohan holding talks with the protestors.
The rank holders have decided to intensify their strike in the following days which will see their family members also joining their protest.

On Friday, the DYFI leaders had initially held a conciliatory meeting with the representatives of PSC last-grade rank holders at Students Centre, Palayam, after a section of the protestors owing allegiance to the CPM requested them to intervene. Their request before the DYFI leaders was that they should be considered for last-grade appointments in various universities. When this did not result in ending the deadlock, the youth leaders asked the protestors to come to the CMO by 11 pm on Friday.

K K Riju, a protestor, told TNIE that they demanded steps to report unfilled last-grade servant vacancies in various departments, including GST, conduct appointments to promotion posts, and fill vacancies in posts reserved for compassionate appointments that did not have any claimants. 

“We are not ready to call off our agitation as the CMO was not ready to give us any assurance on our list of demands.”? asked Riju. Even though the CMO was ready to agree to certain demands, they did not heed to the protestors’ demand to create new vacancies.Meanwhile, the DYFI leadership alleged that there was external influence behind the agitation and backed out of conciliatory talks. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has entrusted KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan to hold conciliatory talks with the protestors. 

Kin to join stir
Family members will join protestors in front of the Secretariat
RSP leader N K Premachandran on Saturday raised the issue in Lok Sabha where he demanded that legislation should be brought in to curb back-door appointments.

Their demands
Report unfilled last-grade servant vacancies in various departments, including GST
Govt should conduct appointments to promotion posts, among others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSC rank holders protests DYFI
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp