CMO’s talks fail, PSC rank holders to intensify protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The conciliatory talks initiated by DYFI state leadership with the representatives of last-grade PSC rank holders, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat, have failed. The discussions were held on Friday night at the Chief Minister’s Office. The meeting was initiated under the aegis of DYFI state president S K Satheesh and secretary A A Rahim which saw Chief Minister’s political secretary Puthalath Dineshan and private secretary R Mohan holding talks with the protestors.

The rank holders have decided to intensify their strike in the following days which will see their family members also joining their protest.

On Friday, the DYFI leaders had initially held a conciliatory meeting with the representatives of PSC last-grade rank holders at Students Centre, Palayam, after a section of the protestors owing allegiance to the CPM requested them to intervene. Their request before the DYFI leaders was that they should be considered for last-grade appointments in various universities. When this did not result in ending the deadlock, the youth leaders asked the protestors to come to the CMO by 11 pm on Friday.

K K Riju, a protestor, told TNIE that they demanded steps to report unfilled last-grade servant vacancies in various departments, including GST, conduct appointments to promotion posts, and fill vacancies in posts reserved for compassionate appointments that did not have any claimants.

“We are not ready to call off our agitation as the CMO was not ready to give us any assurance on our list of demands.”? asked Riju. Even though the CMO was ready to agree to certain demands, they did not heed to the protestors’ demand to create new vacancies.Meanwhile, the DYFI leadership alleged that there was external influence behind the agitation and backed out of conciliatory talks. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has entrusted KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan to hold conciliatory talks with the protestors.

Kin to join stir

Family members will join protestors in front of the Secretariat

RSP leader N K Premachandran on Saturday raised the issue in Lok Sabha where he demanded that legislation should be brought in to curb back-door appointments.

Their demands

Report unfilled last-grade servant vacancies in various departments, including GST

Govt should conduct appointments to promotion posts, among others