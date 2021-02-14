Govt not shaken, people have built fort around it: Pinarayi

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

UPPALA (KASARAGOD): The Opposition is running a communal campaign to bring the government down but the LDF is not shaken because the people experienced the development and welfare work during the past four years and have built a fort around it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “We saw that in the local body elections,” he added.Pinarayi was speaking at the launch of the LDF’s election campaign in northern districts at Uppala near Manjeshwar on Saturday.“Five years ago, the people expected little from the LDF because they just wanted “to get rid of the curse” that the UDF government had become. But the LDF made a list of promises in its manifesto and every year, the government released its progress report,” he said.

The LDF government implemented the GAIL pipeline, City Gas --- which will bring cheaper piped cooking gas to kitchens --- Edamon-Kochi Power Highway, K-FON, Water National Highway, initiated the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram semi high-speed rail, National Waterways, projects which people thought could ot be implemented in Kerala.

“During crises such as Ockhi, Nipah, the great floods and Covid-19, the government stood with the people and the people put up a united fight,” he said.A rattled UDF is now running a campaign saying the LDF is as rotten as it was five years ago, he said. “The central agencies have come forward with the responsibility of sabotage. A section of media has also joined the force,” he said.

Communalism is a danger to Kerala: CM

The LDF’s campaign -- Vikasana Munnetta Yatra or the March of Development -- is being led by the front’s convenor A Vijayaraghavan. The campaign will touch seven districts and culminate in Thrissur on February 26.In a departure from the previous statewide yatras, the chief minister did not hand over the LDF’s flag to the campaign captain Vijayaraghavan because of Covid restrictions. Communalism is a danger to the state, the chief minister said. In the name of opposing the RSS, organisations such as the SDPI and the Jamaat-e-Islami are following the same path of communalism, he said. “All the three strengthen communalism and all the three are against the LDF,” he added.

Without naming the Ayodhya temple, Pinarayi said the Congress too was eager to contribute to what the BJP was building. “See what is happening in Puducherry. The Congress leaders have joined the BJP. That’s the truth (of the party),” he said. But the LDF does not compromise with communalism, he said. “That’s the specialty of Kerala. Here, the majority of the people are with secularism,” he said.

Pinarayi said Kerala will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The home minister says CAA will be implemented after the Covid vaccination drive ends. But we had said it will not be implemented and it will not be implemented,” he said. The CAA gives Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees and the state government has little role in implementing it.

