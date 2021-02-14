STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF, UDF want polls in mid-April

The ruling LDF and Opposition UDF want the assembly elections in Kerala to be held before mid-April while the BJP prefers it in May.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for represenational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF and Opposition UDF want the assembly elections in Kerala to be held before mid-April while the BJP prefers it in May. The representatives of various political parties gave their opinion on the conduct of the assembly elections during a meeting with the top officials of the Election Commission here on Saturday. Major political parties were, however, united in their demand to conduct the elections in a single phase.

Anathalavattom Anandan and K N Balagopal, who represented CPM at the meeting, told the poll panel that the elections should be conducted before Vishu and Ramzan holidays in mid-April. They also demanded that maximum number of people should be given the chance to enrol their names in the electoral roll.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (left) and Election
Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sudeep Jain with Chief
Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena during a meeting with
District Election Officers (District Collectors) and
Superintendents of Police in Thiruvananthapuram
on Saturday. A team of top officials of the Election
Commission is in Kerala to assess state’s poll
preparedness |  Vincent Pulickal

The CPM leaders also demanded that postal ballots should be distributed in advance so that they reach all eligible voters. They also urged the poll panel to give permission for election campaigning, including its grand culmination, in adherence to Covid protocol. The CPI too made similar requests. 

Congress leaders for single-phase election in April, BJP wants it in May

The Congress leadership was more specific. K C Joseph, V D Satheesan and P C Chacko told the panel that the elections should be held in a single phase between April 8 and 12. They also urged the poll panel to address the duplication issue of names, especially of women, in voters’ list.

The Congress leaders maintained that postal votes should not be made mandatory and should be given to only those who insist on that.  They also said web casting should be implemented in all polling booths.
BJP, represented by leaders George Kurien, S Suresh and J R Padmakumar, wanted the elections to be held in a single phase in May. The party demanded that central forces alone must be deployed in all polling stations and within a 200-metre radius.

The BJP leaders said the postal ballots were not required for voters above 80 years, differently-abled persons and Covid-affected. Instead, special arrangements should be made for such category of voters.
Rectification of errors in electoral roll, removal of election officials openly showing allegiance to a particular party and live web casting from critical polling booths were the other demands from the BJP leaders.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sudeep Jain, Chef Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena among others were present at the meeting.

BJP prefers May dates
BJP, represented by George Kurien, S Suresh and J R Padmakumar, wanted the polls to be held in a single phase in May. They  demanded central forces must be deployed in polling stations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF LDF Kerala elections
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp