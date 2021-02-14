LDF, UDF want polls in mid-April

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling LDF and Opposition UDF want the assembly elections in Kerala to be held before mid-April while the BJP prefers it in May. The representatives of various political parties gave their opinion on the conduct of the assembly elections during a meeting with the top officials of the Election Commission here on Saturday. Major political parties were, however, united in their demand to conduct the elections in a single phase.

Anathalavattom Anandan and K N Balagopal, who represented CPM at the meeting, told the poll panel that the elections should be conducted before Vishu and Ramzan holidays in mid-April. They also demanded that maximum number of people should be given the chance to enrol their names in the electoral roll.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (left) and Election

Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sudeep Jain with Chief

Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena during a meeting with

District Election Officers (District Collectors) and

Superintendents of Police in Thiruvananthapuram

on Saturday. A team of top officials of the Election

Commission is in Kerala to assess state’s poll

preparedness | Vincent Pulickal

The CPM leaders also demanded that postal ballots should be distributed in advance so that they reach all eligible voters. They also urged the poll panel to give permission for election campaigning, including its grand culmination, in adherence to Covid protocol. The CPI too made similar requests.

Congress leaders for single-phase election in April, BJP wants it in May

The Congress leadership was more specific. K C Joseph, V D Satheesan and P C Chacko told the panel that the elections should be held in a single phase between April 8 and 12. They also urged the poll panel to address the duplication issue of names, especially of women, in voters’ list.

The Congress leaders maintained that postal votes should not be made mandatory and should be given to only those who insist on that. They also said web casting should be implemented in all polling booths.

BJP, represented by leaders George Kurien, S Suresh and J R Padmakumar, wanted the elections to be held in a single phase in May. The party demanded that central forces alone must be deployed in all polling stations and within a 200-metre radius.

The BJP leaders said the postal ballots were not required for voters above 80 years, differently-abled persons and Covid-affected. Instead, special arrangements should be made for such category of voters.

Rectification of errors in electoral roll, removal of election officials openly showing allegiance to a particular party and live web casting from critical polling booths were the other demands from the BJP leaders.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sudeep Jain, Chef Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena among others were present at the meeting.

BJP prefers May dates

BJP, represented by George Kurien, S Suresh and J R Padmakumar, wanted the polls to be held in a single phase in May. They demanded central forces must be deployed in polling stations