PM Modi to kickstart BJP campaign in Kerala, to bank on development plank

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to visit Kerala to the launch a slew of projects worth Rs 6,000 crore is a clear indication that the BJP would fight the upcoming assembly election on development plank, something the CPM has been banking on to differentiate itself from other parties.

Ahead of the inauguration of BPCL’s petrochemical complex on Sunday, Modi would meet BJP state committee members and office-bearers at the venue. He is expected to ask leaders to motivate booth-level workers and spread the word about Centre’s development agenda.

A day before the PM’s visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too stressed on the projects Centre has envisioned for the state. He said the petrochem complex would bring in an array of industries, which will open new employment opportunities to Keralites.

The state BJP has also organised programme to motivate the party rank and file ahead of the assembly elections.The Modi regime had allocated Rs 65,000 crore for highway development in the state and Rs 1,957 crore for the second phase of Kochi Metro project. Prime Minister will arrive at INS Garuda, the Naval air station by an Indian Air Force flight at 2.45pm on Sunday