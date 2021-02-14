Police rule out attack on customs commissioner

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kondotty police on Saturday took two youngsters into custody based on customs commissioner Sumit Kumar’s complaints that the duo tried to attack him. However, police denied this and said Jaseem Rahmath, 25, and Rahmath Abdul Ghafoor, 24, both of Omassery in Kozhikode, were not found to have any criminal background.

Sumit Kumar alleged that the youngsters tried to attack his official vehicle while he was travelling in it from Kalpetta to Kozhikode on Thursday afternoon. The customs commissioner, who heads investigations in good smuggling cases, said the two tried to make it look like a usual road accident.

But Perithalmanna DySP Devasia denied the allegations and said the two did not allow the commissioner’s vehicle go pass them as they failed to identify it. “According to our investigations, we did not find any criminal background. One of them is a differently-abled person. They run a cafe at Omassery and were on their way to shop. On questioning, they said they did not see the customs commissioner’s vehicle and that’s why they did not allow it to overtake them,” he said.

The youngsters also told police that they did not intend to attack the commissioner. However, DySP said the youngsters will be quizzed further as part of the investigation into the complaint.“As the customs commissioner faces threats from various quarters for his investigation in gold smuggling cases, we will take the compliant and his doubts seriously. The youngsters’ call details will be checked with the help of cyber cell,” he said.