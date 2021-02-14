STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police rule out attack on customs commissioner

Kondotty police on Saturday took two youngsters into custody based on customs commissioner Sumit Kumar’s complaints that the duo tried to attack him.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Kondotty police on Saturday took two youngsters into custody based on customs commissioner Sumit Kumar’s complaints that the duo tried to attack him. However, police denied this and said Jaseem Rahmath, 25, and Rahmath Abdul Ghafoor, 24, both of Omassery in Kozhikode, were not found to have any criminal background.

Sumit Kumar alleged that the youngsters tried to attack his official vehicle while he was travelling in it from Kalpetta to Kozhikode on Thursday afternoon. The customs commissioner, who heads investigations in good smuggling cases, said the two tried to make it look like a usual road accident. 

But Perithalmanna DySP Devasia denied the allegations and said the two did not allow the commissioner’s vehicle go pass them as they failed to identify it. “According to our investigations, we did not find any criminal background. One of them is a differently-abled person. They run a cafe at Omassery and were on their way to shop. On questioning, they said they did not see the customs commissioner’s vehicle and that’s why they did not allow it to overtake them,” he said. 

The youngsters also told police that they did not intend to attack the commissioner. However, DySP said the youngsters will be quizzed further as part of the investigation into the complaint.“As the customs commissioner faces threats from various quarters for his investigation in gold smuggling cases, we will take the compliant and his doubts seriously. The youngsters’ call details will be checked with the help of cyber cell,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp