Polls: Congress not keen on discussing liquor policy

The policy and related bar bribery scam were the main reasons for UDF’s drubbing at the hustings in 2016 
 

Published: 14th February 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF is treading a cautious path when it comes to discussing the liquor policy in the run-up to the assembly polls despite the Left government overlooking the former’s policy and increasing the number of bars from 29 to 619 between May 2016 and January 2021.

 The Congress leadership seems to be hesitant to touch on the sensitive topic as its liquor policy and the related bar bribery scam were one of the main reasons for the UDF’s drubbing at the hustings in 2016. 

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, admitted that the UDF will be very careful in bringing the topic back to discussion in the assembly polls. “It’s a sensitive topic and no leader is in a position to make a statement on it at this juncture,” the leader said. 

However, the Congress is keeping track of the developments in the multi-million rupee sector and is gathering all data.

On January 22, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, in reply to a question raised by Congress leader and MLA P T Thomas in the assembly, had to give specific data on liquor sales and the number of bars in the state. 

Thomas had sought details of the revenue from liquor sales in May 2016, when LDF government assumed power, and in December 2020. Ramakrishnan submitted that liquor worth Rs 1,055 crore was sold in May 2016, from which the government earned taxes to the tune of Rs 879 crore, and in December 2020, the sale amount was Rs 1,498.45 crore, while the tax revenue was Rs 1,315.10 crore. 

“I raised such a question in the assembly as it is interesting to know the sales of liquor in Kerala,” said Thomas. He said the quality of liquor served in bars should be ensured and any liquor policy should be in accordance with the tourism policy. 

Political observer P Sujathan said the Congress in Kerala never had any specific liquor policy, except for a few leaders like A K Antony and V M Sudheeran who imposed their personal views while making policy decisions on liquor. “I don’t think the UDF will now take a risk by making any announcement on amending the liquor policy,” he said.

As per the data with the government, the hike in sales tax on liquor as Covid-19 cess has resulted in an additional revenue of C855 crore between May 2020 and December 2020. The government is also expecting an additional revenue of  C1,518 crore due to the tax hike in the coming months.

