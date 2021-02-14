STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PSC rank holders' strike: Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil, Sabarinadhan begin indefinite fast in Kerala

The Youth Congress leaders' decision to sit on an indefinite fast was caught unaware by the LDF as well as by the protestors.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shafi Parambil MLA, K S Sabarinadhan MLA  kicked off their indefinite fast before the Secretariat in solidarity to the PSC last grade rank holders on Sunday.

Shafi Parambil MLA, K S Sabarinadhan MLA  kicked off their indefinite fast before the Secretariat in solidarity to the PSC last grade rank holders on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress (YC) State president and vice president, MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan on Sunday started their indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat in solidarity with the PSC last grade rank holders protest.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran also visited the Secretariat protest venue to support the protesters.

At a time when the protestors had decided to hold indefinite fast before the Secretariat from February 22 onwards, the Youth Congress leaders' decision to sit on an indefinite fast was caught unaware by the LDF as well as by the protestors.

The PSC rank holders had started their indefinite protest on January 26 and since they are yet to get a favourable decision from the Government side, they have decided to intensify their protest. The YC State leaders told the protestors that they need not see their protest politically.    

"Youth Congress has decided to support the PSC rank holders protest as it is their fight for their rights. Once the UDF Government comes to power, we will ensure that the protesting PSC rank holders' demands are met. Youth Congress has always stood for the welfare of the youth," said Shafi Parambil.  

K K Riju, one of the protestors told TNIE that he and the other protestors were caught unaware of Youth Congress leadership deciding to hold indefinite fast in support of them.    

"We are only too happy to see that YC has decided to support our cause. They are sitting not in our pandal, but in a separate venue in front of the Secretariat. Now, tomorrow if the DYFI also decides to hold their protest in solidarity to our cause, they are also free to do so," said Riju.    

On Sunday morning, protestors including several women held "shayana pradikshinam" in front of the Secretariat. Laya Rajesh, the woman protestor who had faced the wrath of finance and industries ministers, T M Thomas Isaac and E P Jayarajan, fainted amid the protest and was taken to hospital by her friends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress Secretariat Kerala PSC rank holders strike Shafi Parambil Sabarinadhan
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp