Sobha Surendran meets PM Modi as issues in Kerala BJP still remain

BJP senior leader Sobha Surendran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday in what was officially termed as a courtesy call.

BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran presents a book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP senior leader Sobha Surendran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday in what was officially termed as a courtesy call. But it is reliably learnt that organisational issues in the BJP state unit figured prominently in the discussion. 

Sobha’s meeting with Modi a day ahead of his visit to the state assumes significance as the firebrand woman leader returned to active politics recently following the intervention of BJP national president J P Nadda. Sobha, a former member of the BJP national executive, had been keeping away from public life for nearly a year after being sidelined to a less important post of state vice-president by the party’s official faction. 

Though the state leadership was always in denial mode about dissidence in the party, Nadda chose to take the bull by its horns when he landed in the state recently. While admitting that there were complaints from a section within the party, he exuded hope that it will be resolved internally. Nadda’s reassurance and his candid admission that he had tasked national general secretary Arun Singh to resolve the issue, paved way for Sobha to participate in a party function and a public meeting attended by Nadda the very next day.

“The Prime Minister choosing to meet Sobha in New Delhi though he is slated to visit the state the very next day is significant. It can also be interpreted as a message to the state leadership to take all sections within the party into confidence before heading for the crucial assembly election,” said a former state president requesting anonymity.  

According to sources, Sobha is understood to have highlighted that close to 1,500 leaders at various levels of the party have been kept out of organisational responsibilities purely on the basis of their factional allegiance. Addressing this discrimination was one of the major demands of the dissidents, including senior leaders P K Velayudhan and K P Sreeshan.

Sobha’s meeting with Modi is also seen by a section within the party as an indication that the woman leader may be given some key organisational responsibilities. Besides being a member of the party’s national executive, she was also the co-convenor of the party’s national membership campaign committee in 2019.

