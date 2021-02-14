Tax is villain for fuel price hike, says Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has said that it is tax which is the villain when it comes to fuel price hike. He said that both state and Central governments are not coming out with any discount when the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has reached Rs 90 and Rs 85 respectively.Meanwhile KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will be holding a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday in protest against fuel price hike demanding waiver of exorbitant tax.

Oommen Chandy said that during the previous UDF Government’s tenure, tax was waived when fuel price was hiked. This way, the UDF Government had abandoned Rs 619.17 crore and the then UPA Government had given a subsidy of Rs 1,25,000 crore.

Oommen Chandy urged that these steps should be emulated and people should be saved from hardships.

“Due to fuel price hike, inflation has gone up. It is interesting to note that those people who rode bullock carts and resorted to cooking in the middle of roads are not to be seen anywhere now. It would have been good if the Central and state governments brought succour to people who are already having a hard time due to the pandemic,” said Oommen Chandy.

The Congress has decided to hold a torchlight protest across all wards in the state on Monday. When Mullappally holds dharna in front of Raj Bhavan on Monday, all 14 DCCs will also organise protests. After Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ culminates at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, further protests will be organised across the state against fuel price hike.