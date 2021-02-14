STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Testing time for travellers from Kerala

People queue up at labs as Covid certificate becomes requisite to travel abroad and to Maha

Published: 14th February 2021

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s testing times for travellers from state as Covid-19 negative certificate has become mandatory to travel abroad (around 49 nations) and now to Maharashtra. As a result, more people have queued up at private facilities that conduct globally-accepted RT-PCR tests.

Unfortunately, apart from a few private hospitals, there are only 28 private labs across the state. “This has become a major hassle as more samples have to be given in a day,” said Ganesh Vaderi of the IATA Agents Association.

While overseas trips are planned in advance, the restriction in Maharashtra has affected business travellers. “It takes at least 12 hours to get RT-PCR results. To avoid the hassle, several business travellers have changed their destination from Mumbai to Delhi for their purchases,” said Ganesh.

Maharashtra government insisted on Covid-negative certificate after Kerala recorded the highest number of active cases in the country. Those arriving at the airport without an RT-PCR test will have to undergo a compulsory test at the airport at their own cost. Similar test certificates are required for rail and road passengers. 

The private facilities put together conduct around 15,000 tests in the state. On Friday, 25,229 RT-PCR tests were conducted in the state though the target is to enhance it to 75,000. “At present, most of the tests conducted in private labs are focussed on travellers and students going abroad. Some of the labs have already increased their capacity to meet the demand,” said C Balachandran, managing director of Jeeva Speciality Laboratory and president of Medical Laboratory Owners Association. According to him, labs are careful in providing tests to the travellers because if the results change on second testing abroad the labs will be blacklisted.

Though health experts have been warning the government to increase RT-PCR testing capacity in the state, it woke up to the challenges only recently after the daily cases remained high. The government has deployed Covid Warriors and a senior officer in every district to enhance the test numbers. They have started discussions with private labs to enhance the number of tests. “We have been given a proposal by the government for additional shifts. We can add 5,000 more RT-PCR tests by enhancing the capacity,” said Balachandran.

5,471 new cases, 5,835 recoveries in state 
T’Puram: A total of 5,471 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday when 85,969 samples were tested, said an official release. Kozhikode topped the list with 750 new cases, followed by Ernakulam, 746, and Thrissur, 553. A total of 45 health workers were also found to have infected. None of the fresh cases involved UK returnees. As many as 16 deaths were confirmed to be of Covid-19, taking the total toll to 3,970.  Meanwhile, 5,835 people, who were under treatment, tested negative on the day. A total of 63,581 people are under treatment. As many as 2.44 lakh people are under quarantine. Of them, 2.33 lakh people are under quarantine and over 10,000 are at hospitals. Seven places were added and three excluded from the list of hotspots. The total number of hotspots is 456.

